The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest jobs report Friday morning.
Around 128,000 jobs were added. Economists expected that number to only be about 75,000.
The unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.6 percent, in line with estimates, but remains around the lowest in 50 years.
Temporary employment is projected to be the fastest-growing sector in the country over the next several years.
October jobs report released
