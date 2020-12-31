NYPD releases surveillance footage of woman who tackled teen after falsely accusing of theft

(KGET) — On Friday morning, New York Police released surveillance footage showing the moment a woman tackled 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. after falsely accusing him of stealing her iPhone.

The incident occurred at the Arlo Hotel SoHo in New York City where Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father, Keyon Harrold, were staying in. The woman can be seen moving toward the boy aggressively in attempt to tackle him. She left the scene before police arrived. It turned out that the woman had left her phone in an Uber and it was later returned.

Police are searching for this woman and are asking the public’s help to identify the woman.

The Keyon Harrold Jr.’s parents and Civil Rights leaders are calling for the Manhattan District Attorney to charge the woman with assaulting a minor, and pleading for an end to racial profiling.