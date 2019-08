Pulitzer prize winning author, Toni Morrison, 77, is photographed in her New York apartment .Toni Morrison, in her New York apartment. (Photo by Timothy Fadek/Corbis via Getty Images)

NBC NEWS- Internationally acclaimed author Toni Morrison, whose prose spoke to the pain and resiliency of the African American experience, has died, her publisher announced on Tuesday.

She died in New York at age 88.

“We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight. She died last night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York,” her publisher said.

