SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, also known as “JV,” has been missing for days, and his employer said there is no new information on his whereabouts.

JV, a host on radio station Wild 94.9 FM in the San Francisco Bay Area, has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 23. He was officially reported missing to the San Francisco police on Friday, Feb. 24.

“Since that time, there has been no trackable activity on his cellphone. There has also been no activity on his credit cards or any other banking records,” the radio station tweeted Monday. “These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news.”

Vandergrift, 54, has not been seen since leaving his home in San Francisco at 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

He is described as a white man who stands 6 feet tall and is 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. He has tattoos on his arms and above his right ear and was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

“JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94.9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family,” the station tweeted. “We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family.”

Vandergrift is considered at-risk, according to San Francisco Police. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 and report his location and physical condition.