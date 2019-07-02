Nike cancels flag symbol shoe release

Nike is pulling a flag-themed shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick expressed concern according to the Wall Street Journal. Kaepernick is endorsed by Nike.

The shoe’s heel has a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said that Kaepernick told the company he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery.

The Air Max 1 USA shoe had already been sent to retailers to go on sale this week for the July Fourth holiday, the Journal reports.