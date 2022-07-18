In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is set to be one of the biggest in the game’s history worth an estimated $530 million.

As of Monday morning, the estimated jackpot worth $530 million is the eighth biggest in the game’s 20-year history.

The last ticket to match all six Mega Millions numbers was for the April 15 drawing of $20 million and there have been no jackpot winners since.

For the July 15 drawing, the only ticket in the country to match five numbers — but not the Mega number — was sold at an Albertsons on Mount Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield. That ticket’s prize value was worth nearly $1 million. The winner has not been identified.

The estimated cash lump sum value for a jackpot win for the July 19 drawing would be an estimated $304.7 million. Players can purchase Mega Millions tickets in California until 7:45 p.m. on July 19 before the draw at 8 p.m.