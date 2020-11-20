New voucher allows fifth graders and their families to see America’s national parks for free

FILE – This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — For the rest of the 2020-2021 school year, fifth graders can bring their families to national parks and other public lands across America for free with a new voucher.

The voucher allows fifth graders and their families free access to national parks and other public lands managed by the Department of the Interior, the Forest Service and the Army Corps of Engineers, according to the National Park Service. Fifth graders were picked for the new voucher as many fourth-graders missed out on using their Every Kid Outdoors Annual 4th Grade Pass during the 2019-2020 school year.

Local opportunities to use the pass include:

Yosemite National Park

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Fee areas in the Sierra and Sequoia National Forests

Pine Flat Lake

Lake Kaweah

Success Lake

Merced National Wildlife Refuge

San Luis National Wildlife Refuge

and more

The voucher is valid from Oct. 28 through Aug. 31, 2021.