New video captures moments when driver shot in leg, carjacked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police released dramatic new video Tuesday showing four gunmen committing a carjacking that ended with the owner of the car being shot in the leg.

One of the city‘s new real-time crime cameras captured the footage at 12:51 a.m. on Nov. 27 as the driver of a green Dodge Charger pulled up to a red light at an intersection. The video shows a white SUV pulling up behind the Charger and hitting the back bumper.

The driver of the Charger pulled forward and got out to inspect the damage. Then four gunmen jumped out of the SUV and demanded that the 29-year-old man give up his car.

There appeared to be a brief struggle. When the driver of the Charger tried to run away, one of the gunmen shot him in the leg.

A witness called 911 and told the dispatcher, “Somebody just got shot on 55th and St. Clair. Oh my God, why would they do that to him?”

After the shooting, one of the gunmen drove away in the victim’s Charger and the other suspects jumped in the white SUV and drove toward the victim.

They took his iPhone and watch before driving away.

The robbery is just one in a series of violent carjackings committed in Cleveland and surrounding suburbs over the past couple of months.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in each of the carjackings, including the Nov. 27 robbery and shooting.

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by phone, text or the web, and can remain anonymous.