New road in Florida named after Trayvon Martin

Sybrina Fulton, center and Tracy Martin, parents of Trayvon Martin, hold street signs with their son’s name, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The street on the way to Martin’s former school was renamed in his honor, eight years after he was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — A section of road that leads to the South Florida high school that Trayvon Martin attended now bears the name of the Black teenager whose 2012 death sparked a movement for social justice.

The road became Trayvon Martin Avenue during a brief ceremony on Thursday morning. Martin was an 11th-grader at Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High when he was killed.

On Twitter, his mother, Sybrina Fulton, thanked the Miami Dade County Board of Commissioners. “#Awesomeness official renaming of 199 st NE 16 avenue/Trayvon Martin Avenue,” she said. “We are honored.”

#Awesomeness official renaming of 199 st NE 16 avenue/Trayvon Martin Avenue, we are honored🥰🥰🥰🥰

special thx to Commissioner Jordan & the Board of Miami Dade County Commissioners https://t.co/cZhfayTFFx pic.twitter.com/o1JVvBZxQ7 — Sybrina Fulton (@SybrinaFulton) November 5, 2020

The 17-year-old was shot dead by George Zimmerman while Martin was visiting his father in Central Florida.

Zimmerman’s acquittal under the state’s self-defense law in July 2013 sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.