Nestlé Toll House cookie dough recalls

Nestlé USA is recalling 26 varieties of its refrigerated Nestlé Toll House cookie dough products.

This voluntary recall covers specific batch codes of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé toll house cookie dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs.”

These products were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The products have the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces.You’ll want to look for batch codes that begin with 9189 through 9295.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Consumers who may have purchased the products should throw it away.