‘Nerve-wracking’: Tennessee toddler gets stuck in antique wooden barrel

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews were able to free a toddler who got stuck inside a wooden barrel over the weekend.

Kelly Strubing said her 2-year-old son, Dorian, somehow got trapped inside the antique barrel while visiting his grandparents Saturday.

She and her husband drove Dorian to a hospital emergency room, where Strubing said X-rays were taken to determine where the boy’s feet, knees and hips were.

(Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)

(Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)

(Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)

(Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)

(Courtesy: Kelly Strubing)

With his head, shoulders and arms sticking out of the top to of the barrel, Dorian held onto a teddy bear during the ordeal.

The Portland Fire Department and Sumner County Emergency Medical Services worked with hospital staff to free the boy, using a power saw to cut away part of the bottom of the barrel.

Strubing said screwdrivers were also used to chip away at the wood until there was a hole big enough for Dorian’s feet to fit through.

Once his legs were straightened, crews were able to pull Dorian out of the top of the barrel.

The 2-year-old was not injured, according to his mother, and he celebrated with an orange popsicle.

“It was certainly nerve-wracking, but now that he’s safe we all are getting a good laugh from it,” Strubing explained.

After the ordeal was over, Strubing said she asked the first responders who helped with the rescue to sign the wooden barrel, which now serves as reminder of Dorian’s first-ever trip to the ER.