Nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw stuffed chicken recalled for salmonella

(WTAJ) – Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

The items under recall were shipped to distributors nationwide, according to the FSIS and were produced on Feb. 24, 2021 and Feb. 25, 2021.

The following chicken products are subject to recall:

5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-ounce box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-ounce individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The potentially tainted chicken products have the establishment number “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The FSIS warned that the stuffed chicken items may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw and need to be fully cooked according to the manufacturer cooking instructions on the package before consumption. The products should not be prepared in the microwave or air fryer.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Serenade Foods Hotline at (866) 873-7589.