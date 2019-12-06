Nazi salute photo under investigation

(WSAZ/NBC News) An investigation is underway after a photo showing 37 West Virginia corrections officer trainees giving a Nazi salute was discovered by the state’s Department of Military and Public Safety.

A spokesperson for DMAPS said that The Division of Corrections leadership became aware of the photo on the day of graduation, November 27, when it was distributed among the graduates.

These employees were hired in July and had not yet started working at their assigned corrections facility.

A sign that says “Hail Byrd” is above the members of the class. A spokesperson for DMAPS said that the individual being referenced was a training instructor for the class.

Many but not all of the employees in the photo have been suspended during the investigation.

Commissioner Betsy Jividen has directed all copies be destroyed to “keep its harm from spreading” and to “preserve high standards and professionalism of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.”

Governor Jim Justice has called for the firing of those involved.

