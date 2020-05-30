National Guard troops sent to Atlanta; city invokes curfew

The Georgia National Guard lines up in front of the of the College Football Hall of Fame in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor announced a curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to sunrise on Sunday.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the curfew during a news conference Saturday evening. She called it a “very unusual and extreme step” after violence rocked the city Friday night. Georgia’s governor said Saturday he’s authorized up to 1,500 National Guard troops to deploy throughout the city.

A protest over the death in Minnesota of George Floyd turned violent Friday night, as people burned police cars and damaged businesses, resulting in 71 arrests.