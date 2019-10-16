NASA sets sights on 2024 moon landing

(NBC News) NASA is moving forward with its ambitious goal of moving up the next lunar landing by four years.

The plan would put astronauts on the moon by 2024.



At a House subcommittee hearing Wednesday NASA defended its request for a budget increase in order to reach that goal.



“By creating technologies and capabilities that commercialized and elevate the human condition, I think the return on investment is just outstanding,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told lawmakers.

The lessons learned in the proposed 2024 mission would be applied to a future mission to Mars.



Still, some are balking at the price tag.



“I don’t want to go to the moon by taking money from people who can’t afford to survive in this society,” Representative Jose Serrano said.



It’s been more than four decades since man has gone to the moon. NASA wants to make history again by putting a female astronaut on the lunar surface.

Two new space suits that will accommodate different sizes and genders were unveiled earlier this week.



