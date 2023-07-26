SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A naked woman armed with a gun and knife on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge created traffic gridlock for evening rush-hour commuters on Tuesday.

The incident began at 4:38 p.m., officials said. Bay Bridge drivers called 911 to report that a woman, who was “completely naked,” had fired a gun into the air, and at several cars. She also threatened random victims with a knife, and attempted to get into cars on the bridge, investigators told Nexstar’s KRON.

The incident prompted the California Highway Patrol to close eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 near the toll plaza, as well as the I-80 connector ramp to I-880 in Oakland.

Officers ultimately found the woman walking on the bridge just before 6 p.m. and ordered her to drop her weapons. She was apprehended and taken by ambulance to a local hospital for medical and psychiatric evaluations, according to the CHP.

No injuries were reported during the bizarre incident.