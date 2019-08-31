Multiple people injured by roaming shooters in West Texas, police say

ODESSA, TEXAS (NBC NEWS) — Multiple people have been struck by one shooter, possibly two. One of the shooters hijacked a U.S. mail truck and was reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said Saturday afternoon.

Odessa police said on Facebook, “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut.”

Police urged the public to get off the road “and use extreme caution.”

“All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the statement said.

Midland police said on social media at about 4 p.m. that they believe are two shooters in two different vehicles. “The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van.”

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin told students, staff and faculty to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates