New year, same resolutions.

As 2022 draws to a close, people everywhere are re-evaluating their lifestyle choices and figuring out what changes they want to make heading into the new year.

A new study from Zippia, a job search website, found which resolutions were the most popular based on the state. Common resolutions such as dieting, living a healthier lifestyle, and finding that special someone were ranked among the most popular new year goals.

For California, dating was the most popular resolution for the new year.

Nationally, going to therapy was named the most popular new year goal by topping the list in 12 states, according to the study.

The results were compiled using Google Trends data.

Here is the complete list of the most popular New Year’s Eve resolution by state:

Alabama – Weight loss

Alaska – Better Sleep

Arizona – Therapy

Arkansas – Read More

California – Dating

Colorado – Meet New People

Connecticut – Therapy

Delaware – Weight loss

District of Columbia – Dating

Florida – Therapy

Georgia – Read More

Hawaii – Dating

Idaho – Weight training

Illinois – Dating

Indiana – Weight loss

Iowa – Save Money

Kansas – Better Sleep

Kentucky – Weight loss

Louisiana – Therapy

Maine – Therapy

Maryland – Therapy

Massachusetts – Vacation

Michigan – Dating

Minnesota – Therapy

Mississippi – Save Money

Missouri – Therapy

Montana – Weight training

Nebraska – Weight training

Nevada – Dating

New Hampshire – Vacation

New Jersey – Therapy

New Mexico – Get A Raise

New York – Therapy

North Carolina – Read More

North Dakota – Save Money

Ohio – Weight loss

Oklahoma – Meet New People

Oregon – Better Sleep

Pennsylvania – Therapy

Rhode Island – Weight loss

South Carolina – Read More

South Dakota – Quit Drinking

Tennessee – Therapy

Texas – New Job

Utah – Dating

Vermont – Weight loss

Virginia – Read More

Washington – Better Sleep

West Virginia – Weight loss

Wisconsin – Vacation

Wyoming – New Job