BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lake Mead is the largest man-made lake in the United States, and it is giving up more bodies as water levels continue to recede due to the drought.

Over the weekend, two paddleboarders discovered more human remains there.

“At first I thought it was a big horn sheep and then we started digging around a little bit and as we discovered the jaw, we realized it was human remains and that’s when we contacted park rangers to come and investigate,” Paddleboarder Lindsay Melvin said.

The Clark County coroner’s office is working to identify the remains. Investigators are not treating the new case as a homicide.

A retired Henderson police officer is offering a $5,000 reward to those who find additional bodies at the lake.

The latest discovery comes after a body was found in a barrel back on May 1. The long-submerged barrel was discovered as water levels continue to drop.

Police expect more bodies could turn up as the drought tightens its grip.