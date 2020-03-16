MLB pushes out the resumption of baseball for at least eight weeks

Earlier today we wrote about the CDC’s recommendation that all group activities involving 50 or more persons be suspended for at least eight weeks. A few moments ago Major League Baseball, as expected, announced that they will adhere to that recommendation.

Commissioner Manfred conducted a conference call with the thirty teams and it was decided that the opening of the 2020 regular season would be pushed back in accordance with those guidelines. The statement from MLB:

“MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Eight weeks from now is May 11. Given that there would likely have to be an abbreviated spring training period — probably a couple of weeks to get pitchers back into throwing shape — it’s hard to imagine that the baseball season could begin before Memorial Day. And to be sure, that’d be the most optimistic time frame, at least if CDC guidelines are followed.