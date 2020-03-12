MLB delays opening day of 2020 season by two weeks

The MLB said it has delayed the opening day of the 2020 season by at least two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Spring training games have been cancelled and the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely, the organization said.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” the MLB said in a statement. “MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”