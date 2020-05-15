Michigan man faces charges in daughter’s 1989 murder

A mug shot of Dennis Bowman from the City of Norfolk (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 31 years after a 14-year-old girl vanished, her adoptive father faces murder charges in her death.

Dennis Bowman faces charges of charged with open murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, court records show.

The charges list an offense dated March 11, 1989, the day his daughter Aundria, 14, disappeared.

In February of this year, authorities unearthed skeletal remains at Bowman’s property at 136th Avenue and 32nd Street in Monterey Township, east of Hamilton, Michigan. Police were not immediately prepared to say the remains were Aundria’s, but her birth mother Cathy Terkanian told News 8 she was told Bowman had confessed to the murder and directed authorities to where he buried her body.

Bowman, 71, was arrested in November 2019 for the murder of Kathleen Doyle, 25, in Norfolk, Virginia, home. He is currently in jail in Virginia.

He has a criminal record dating back to 1980 that includes charges for assault, burglary and sexual assault.