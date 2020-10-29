Michigan church linked to at least 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Several dozen people affiliated with a single church in Michigan have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to local health officials.

Liberty Church, in the town of Grand Ledge, is linked to at least 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Barry Eaton County Health Department. Most of those cases likely stem from a single church service earlier this month.

Of those cases, five people in total were hospitalized, and four of them remained in the hospital Thursday. None of those hospitalized were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, according to local health officials.

There may be several more cases linked to the church, but Health Department Public Information Officer Anne Barna said many of the church members have refused to speak with her department.

Health Department officials believe most individuals were exposed at a worship service on October 11. Further exposures may have taken place at church events held the week before and after the worship service. Most cases associated with the outbreak began having symptoms the week of October 12th.

Barna said the church does recommend members wear masks, but they do not require it. The church has sent a notice to its congregation and will remain closed until further notice.