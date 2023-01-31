CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – For 6-year-old Mason Stonehouse, money was no object last weekend.

The youngster somehow managed to buy five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice.

But that’s just some of what Mason ordered.

According to MLive, it all started on Jan. 28 when dad Keith Stonehouse was home alone with Mason while mom Kristin was out at the movies.

Stonehouse said he let Mason use his phone to play games for 30 minutes before bed. Instead, Mason opened up the food delivery app GrubHub and started firing off orders from various restaurants, some for hundreds of dollars worth of items.

It wasn’t until Stonehouse was putting Mason to bed that the first order was delivered.

Initially, Stonehouse believed the first order was someone dropping off supplies for his wife’s bakery. He said to MLive that the weekend was a “big wedding weekend” for her.

When Stonehouse saw that the bag said Leo’s Coney Island on it, he began to wonder what was going on. That was just the beginning.

“The doorbell rang again and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out,” Stonehouse told MLive. “I finally asked one of them what they were delivering. He said we ordered chicken shwarmas. I took the food and then it hit me. I looked at my phone with repeated messages that my food was getting ready, my food was being delivered. I looked at my bank account and it was getting drained.”

In fact, so much food was ordered that a $439 charge from Happy’s Pizza was declined by Chase Bank, which sent an alert to Stonehouse.

When he tried to cancel orders, one restaurant said that it was out of their control and he should contact GrubHub.

With a drained bank account, most of the food went into the Stonehouse family’s refrigerators. Luckily, they have multiple fridges thanks to Kristin’s bakery.

Though Mason got a talking-to and money taken out of his piggy bank, the family made the most of the situation, even inviting neighbors over to enjoy the unexpected feast.

Stonehouse said he could only get so mad about the delivery spree because he’s not sure his son is old enough to fully understand what he did. During his talk with Mason, the 6-year-old raised his hand and asked if the pepperoni pizzas had arrived yet. Stonehouse said he had to walk out of the room, unsure if he was going to laugh or get mad.

Stonehouse now has a message for parents: Don’t make important apps easily accessible to the kiddos.

Nexstar reached out to GrubHub for comment but did not receive a reply by publishing time.