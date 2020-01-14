Miami zoo names baby koala ‘Hope’ honoring Australia

MIAMI (CNN Newsource) — The Miami Zoo is naming a baby koala “Hope” to honor Australia as the country battles devastating bushfires.

The koala was born last year and its name will serve as a symbol of a better future.

“Hope” was born in May, but only recently came completely out of its mother’s pouch.

Zoo Miami is also donating money to efforts to save animals affected by the wildfires.

According to a post on the zoo’s Instagram page, it will donate $10,000 to the Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.