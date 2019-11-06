‘Mexicles’ gang blamed for ‘night of terror’ in Juarez

Drug gang members killed eight people and set fire to 15 vehicles in what authorities described as a “night of terror” Tuesday, Nov. 6 in Juarez, Mexico.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Mexican authorities on Wednesday blamed the “Mexicles” drug gang for Tuesday’s “night of terror” in Juarez.

Gang members murdered eight men and set fire to 15 vehicles, including 10 city buses.

The Chihuahua attorney general said the violence — described as a distraction — was meant to stop a raid at the Cereso 3 state prison, adding that the prison has become a headquarters for drug lords.

Chihuahua State Police Director Óscar Alberto Aparicio Avendaño said the prison operation took place in the early hours of Wednesday and that the officers were tasked with confiscating guns, drugs, cellphones and other prohibited items from inmates.

Aparicio Avendaño said it was a routine operation, which was carried out by 800 military, federal, state and municipal personnel.

Hundreds of National Guardsmen remain in the city securing the state prison and other facilities.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested four people accused of setting fire to buses, which injured six people, including two elderly women who were unable to escape the flames in time.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.