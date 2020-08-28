Memphis children missing for nearly a year found alive near Miami

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother is facing charges after two of her missing children were found alive near Miami. The woman’s children, two girls and a boy, went missing nearly a year ago.

One girl was admitted to a hospital while another was taken into protective custody. The third child, their brother, had yet to be located as of Friday.

Sandra Bates (left) and Sara Jones.

Officers found one of the girls barefoot, disoriented and wandering the streets in Biscayne Park, just north of Miami. The 13-year-old told police she hurt her foot while escaping and she had no idea where she was. The child could only tell officers the color of the house she left and two house numbers.

That was enough to lead officers to the home of her mother, Sandra Bates.

Police said when they arrived, they found the girl’s 9-year-old sister hidden in a closet.

Bates was arrested and charged with kidnapping. She is accused of abducting the girls and their teenage brother after all three ran away from a foster home in southeast Memphis last September.

Police said the brother, 15, was believed to be in Florida with his siblings, but he was not there when officers searched the home.

Bates remained in jail in Miami on Friday, but will be brought back to Memphis to face charges.

A press release from the police department suggests the children may have been victims in a child trafficking ring.