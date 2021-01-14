Memorial service for celebrated test pilot Chuck Yeager to be live streamed Friday

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012, file photo, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Yeager talks to members of the media following a re-enactment flight commemorating his breaking of the sound barrier 65 years earlier, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at age 97. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

(KGET) — The memorial service for Chuck Yeager, the famed test pilot who became the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound in one of many flights he made over the Mojave Desert, will be live streamed Friday morning.

The service will be held 9 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in West Virginia. The event can be viewed live here.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to provide opening remarks and Gen. David Allvin, vice chief of staff of the Air Force, will be the senior Air Force official in attendance, according to a release from Edwards Air Force Base.

Yeager died Dec. 7 at the age of 97. Among his many achievements, the one that made him famous was piloting the X-1 experimental rocket plane in 1947 and traveling faster than the speed of sound.