(The Hill) — A Georgia circuit court judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify in an elections probe launched by a Georgia prosecutor, just several days after he asked for a subpoena to be blocked, multiple news outlets reported.

Circuit Court Judge Edward Miller ruled that Meadows needed to cooperate in the probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which is looking at possible 2020 election interference in the state by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

“I am going to find that the witness is material and necessary to the investigation and that the state of Georgia is assuring not to cause undue hardship to him,” Miller ruled, according to CNN.

Meadows’s team said they are planning to appeal the ruling, according to The New York Times.

The Hill reached out to Meadows’ lawyer for comment.

DEVELOPING