McDonald’s adds 2 items to menu for holiday season

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — McDonald’s Holiday Pie is back at selected restaurants for a limited time this holiday season, according to multiple reports.

If that’s not festive enough for you, the fast-food giant has also brought back the Peppermint Mocha.

McDonald’s Holiday Pie has a sugar cookie-like crust and is filled with vanilla custard. It’s topped off with confetti sprinkles, according to food blog Brand Eating. The treats typically run about 89 cents.

GUYS I HAVE FOUND HOLIDAY PIES. In stock currently at the McDs in Milford MA. It is now officially the Christmas season. @McDonalds 🎄 #holidaypie pic.twitter.com/YECckEo4C7 — Joan (@JdoubleL) December 3, 2020

Brand Eating reports the Holiday Pie was rolled out about 10 years ago and local stores are given the option to sell it this time of year.

The Peppermint Mocha is available as a hot or cold drink. If coffee isn’t your thing, McDonald’s offers it up as a Peppermint Hot Chocolate.