McCormick in search of new ‘Director of Taco Relations’

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(KGET) — Prominent spice and seasoning producer McCormick is on the lookout to hire a Director of Taco Relations who will function as the company’s “eyes and ears for all things tacos.”

The unconventional title’s job description requires a “taco fanatic” to work directly with the McCormick Creative and Social teams to develop taco-themed events and discussions on social media. It is a part-time position that will only last up to four months. You must be a U.S. resident and 21 or older to apply.

The salary for the position is $25,000 a month, capping out at a total of $100,000 for the entire duration. The deadline to submit is July 20.

To apply, visit McCormick.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News