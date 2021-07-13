McCormick in search of new ‘Director of Taco Relations’

(KGET) — Prominent spice and seasoning producer McCormick is on the lookout to hire a Director of Taco Relations who will function as the company’s “eyes and ears for all things tacos.”

The unconventional title’s job description requires a “taco fanatic” to work directly with the McCormick Creative and Social teams to develop taco-themed events and discussions on social media. It is a part-time position that will only last up to four months. You must be a U.S. resident and 21 or older to apply.

The salary for the position is $25,000 a month, capping out at a total of $100,000 for the entire duration. The deadline to submit is July 20.

To apply, visit McCormick.com.