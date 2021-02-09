McCarthy slams proposal to raise federal national wage

US House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, speaks during his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday said raising the national federal wage to $15 an hour could destroy nearly 4 million jobs.

In a news release, McCarthy called the Democrats’ proposal to enact a national wage mandate “frustrating and regressive,” and said it will put more Americans out of work and deepen the national economic crisis.

“Democrats consistently try to impose blanket, one-size-fits-all policies across the country that eventually result in more harm than good,” McCarthy said in the release. “While a small business in New Jersey may be able to support a wage increase, that doesn’t mean one in rural Colorado can. That small business may be forced to cut hours or lay off workers to comply with the Washington mandate.”

He said there is another option.

“Before the unforeseen effects of the pandemic hit, 5.6 million jobs were created and unemployment hit a 50-year low with the help of Republican-led tax reform, smart deregulation, and other pro-growth reforms. This didn’t happen by accident. We achieved this because policymakers made an intentional choice to allow free enterprise to flourish and remove unnecessary burdens on families and businesses. For the sake of our workers, families, and small businesses, we can, and should, do that again.”