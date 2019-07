Mazda is recalling more than 260,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The recall includes certain CX-5 SUV’s from model years 2018 and 2019, as well as Mazda-6 midsize sedans. The Mazda-3 from 2019 is also part of the recall.

Mazda traced the problem to a software issue in the computer that could potentially lead to engines stalling unexpectedly without warning.

Dealerships will repair the software at no cost and all owners are expected to be notified before the end of August.