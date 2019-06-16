Mayor ‘sick’ by video of police encounter with young family

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is calling for action after disturbing footage emerged of an altercation involving officers and a young family .

A video released Friday shows Phoenix police officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a father and a pregnant woman holding her 1-year-old.

Police had been responding to a Family Dollar for a report of shoplifting. The parents say their daughter had stolen a doll from the store, unbeknownst to them.

Gallego issued a statement Saturday saying “it was completely inappropriate and clearly unprofessional.”

She’s expediting the deadline for police-worn cameras to August and requested a community meeting Tuesday.

Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams said an internal investigation is underway.

The family filed a $10 million claim against the city of Phoenix alleging police committed civil rights violations.