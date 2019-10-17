Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings dead at age 68

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign money without “advance approval” by Pentagon authorities. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings has died at age 68, NBC News confirms.

Cummings’ office released a statement, saying, “At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges.”

Cummings had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996 and was at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, in his role as House Oversight Committee Chairman.

