Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings dead at age 68

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings has died at age 68, NBC News confirms.
Cummings’ office released a statement, saying, “At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges.”
Cummings had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996 and was at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, in his role as House Oversight Committee Chairman.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.