(WJW) — Hospitality maven Martha Stewart is just like us – she enjoys cruising, too.

Naturally, you won’t catch the 82-year-old on your typical tropical island-hopping trip. Instead, she recently shared her experience on her cruise around the Arctic. And one of her social media posts has gotten a frigid response from internet commenters.

“End of the first zodiac cruise from swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of Greenland. We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight,” she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her raising a glass to the camera.

FILE – A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs near the town of Kulusuk, in eastern Greenland on Aug. 15, 2019. A new massive study finds that Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets are now losing more than three times as much ice a year as they were 30 years ago. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

Scrolling through the rest of the photos in the post from earlier this week, she showed off a giant chunk of ice and more frigid beverages being raised.

“I generally love Martha and the excesses of her life because she’s about beautiful gardens, homes, and food, but wealthy white people drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf,” one commenter said.

“If you can’t find fresh icebergs for your cocktails, store bought is fine,” another cheekily wrote.

Stewart, who was recently praised for her Sports Illustrated swimsuit spread, didn’t simply ignore the comments. Instead, she posted a photo of a beautiful iceberg on her Instagram Stories, saying: “pleated iceberg. Perfect for cocktails!”

She also linked to a Washington Post story, which spoke with a California scientist about Stewart’s iceberg backlash.

“It is not like she went to a glacier and carved a piece of ice off it,” glaciologist Eric Rignot told the Washington Post. “Icebergs float at sea already and slowly melt. Whether they melt in the ocean or in your glass does not make a difference.”

It is not clear if the glacier piece was something special for Stewart and friends or something the cruise line does regularly.