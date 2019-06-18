Man Mows Lawns For Veterans In All 50 States

(WAFF) A Huntsville, Alabama man is back at home after cutting grass for America’s heroes.

Rodney Smith Jr. traveled to all 50 states, offering free lawn care for veterans as a way of thanking them for their service.

The tweets he posted along the way, landed him in the national spotlight and secured free flights with Delta to Alaska and Hawaii.

“It was a beautiful experience, just to meet all the different veterans in different branches,” said Smith. “I believe that if one serves their country, we should put them up here, high. I come across so many veterans who struggle to get their lawns mowed and that should be the least of their worries.”

This was Smith’s fifth time cutting grass in all 50 states, as part of his foundation called Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

Smith said he has several other projects in the works, but hopes to take his good deeds to every continent.

For now, he’s continuing his 50-lawn challenge that encourages kids to offer free lawn mowing for the elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans. He’ll also be shoveling snow and raking leaves for those in need.

