Man indicted on child porn charges expressed interest in mass shootings, drove near Joe Biden’s home with note saying ‘execute’, authorities say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (KGET) — A man indicted last month on child pornography charges had earlier bought guns and explosives and drove within 4 miles of Joe Biden’s home, writing a checklist ending with the word “execute,” according to documents filed in federal court.

Alexander Hill Treisman was ordered to remain in custody pending trial in North Carolina, the documents say. His attorney sought to send Treisman, who has no prior criminal history, to a minimum security facility as an alternative pretrial placement.

A timeline of internet searches made by Treisman showed he sought information about Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts and night vision goggles, the documents say. He posted a meme about killing Biden and traveled to a Wendy’s restaurant near the presidential candidate’s house, authorities say in the documents.

Treisman told investigators he was interested in terrorist incidents and mass shootings, and had traveled to different states to buy guns.

The events leading up to Treisman’s indictment began May 28, when employees of a bank in Kannapolis reported an abandoned van in the parking lot. Police arrived and saw multiple weapons inside.

The van was towed and searched, the documents say, and officers found $509,000 in cash, books about survival and bomb making, drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, and the following guns: Sig Sauer AR rifle, Intratec 9mm Luger, Lower AR receiver, Kel-Tec Sub-2000, .22-caliber rifle and a Russian Mosin Nagant M91/30 bolt-action rifle.

A cannister of the explosive material Tannerite was also inside, the documents say.

Treisman arrived at the bank later that day and asked about the van. Police arrested him, obtained a search warrant for the car he drove to the bank and found two more guns inside, according to the documents.

The FBI was contacted, and agents who searched Treisman’s cellphone found sexually explicit videos and images of minors, the court filings say. Child porn was also found on eight other electronic devices seized from Treisman’s vehicles, the documents say.

In addition to the Biden-related information, the documents say, a search of Treisman’s electronic devices and accounts revealed the following: notes describing a plan for a mass shooting at a mall food court on Christmas Day or Black Friday; a video taken at O’Hare International Airport where a male voice says it would be “awesome” to hijack a plane and fly it into a building; and an internet post under a screen name used by Treisman that said “going to do a columbine for a while, (but) I think it would (be) better to put it towards something more memorable.”