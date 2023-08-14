PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and stealing chicken nuggets.

Daniel Jason Coleman, 49, was arrested for burglary, a third-degree felony.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Provo Police Department reportedly received a call about a man entering a church building at 1560 South and 1100 West in Provo. The caller told police that the man, identified as Coleman, had been “wandering through the neighborhoods in the area,” looking into cars and backyards, according to Provo Police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a single unlocked door, while all other doors were reportedly secured. The lights were off and it did not appear to be regular church hours as there was no one else in the building, according to Provo Police.

Upon entering the building, officers found Coleman searching through cabinets in the kitchen.

“I observed Coleman place a bag of frozen chicken nuggets back inside the fridge and he removed 3-4 chicken nuggets from the microwave and was eating them,” an officer reported in the probable cause statement.

Coleman reportedly told officers he had taken the chicken nuggets from the fridge and eaten them.

Officers said that because Coleman had unlawfully entered a church building without a legitimate reason to be there, and because he admitted to taking food that was not his from the building, he was booked into the Utah County Jail.