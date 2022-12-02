(KTLA) – Houston police announced on Friday afternoon that they have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

Patrick Xavier Clark (Courtesy: Houston Police Dept.)

In a media briefing, police said they arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been charged with murder.

Police also announced that 22-year-old Cameron Joshua has been charged with felony possession of a weapon.

Joshua was charged with illegally having a gun at the time Takeoff was shot, but prosecutors said the 22-year-old is not believed to have fired the weapon. Christopher Downey, Joshua’s attorney, told reporters that he has not seen anything to suggest that his client was involved in Takeoff’s killing.

“We lost a good man,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said, adding that he talked to Takeoff’s family, and thanked them for their patience as the department worked through facts and the investigation ahead of an arrest.

Takeoff, 28, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one of three people police say were shot in the early morning of Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley near the Texas city.

FILE – Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. Authorities said Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, that a man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley has been charged in connection with the case. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The dispute broke out as about 40 people were leaving a private party at the alley. Police have said another man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries during the shooting, in which at least two people opened fire.

Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said during a Friday news conference that the shooting followed a dispute over a game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Ball was a member of the Atlanta hip-hop group Migos.

The group was best known for its hits like “Fight Night,” “Versace,” and “Walk It, Talk It.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.