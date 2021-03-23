Man accused of ambushing 11 National Guardsmen transporting COVID vaccine in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — An Arizona man is accused of ambushing a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines and holding 11 guardsmen at gunpoint in Texas on Monday morning.

Idalou Police Chief Eric C. Williams said in a statement that Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Wilcox, Arizona, followed three National Guard vans carrying COVID-19 vaccines to Matador, Texas.

“Mr. Harris attempted multiple times to run the vans driven by the National Guard Soldiers off the road,” Williams said, adding that Harris turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic and stopped the three National Guard vans.

Image courtesy of Idalou Police Department

Williams said Harris ordered the soldiers out of their vehicles at gunpoint.

“Harris pointed a gun at a National Guard soldier, identified himself as a detective, and demanded to search the vehicles,” Williams said.

Idalou police and deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded and Harris was arrested “without further incident.”

Williams said Harris told police he thought the people in the vans had kidnapped a woman and a child.

Online jail records did not yet list his charges, but Williams said in his statement that Harris would be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a public servant, and interference with Texas military forces.

No injuries were reported.

“Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed. This was a very dangerous situation since the suspect was standing in the midst of the unarmed Guardsman with a loaded weapon,” Williams said. “We are grateful that the officers were able to take him into custody without any of the Guardsmen, the officers or the suspect getting hurt.”

Harris was being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.