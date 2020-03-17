Major retail stores closing, adjusting hours amid coronavirus outbreak

(WJW) — Major retailers across the globe are temporarily closing their doors or adjusting their hours of operation to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Here is a list of stores that have issued operating changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Closures:

Abercrombie & Fitch has temporarily closed all of its stores outside of the Asia-Pacific region, effective March 15 until at least March 28. The company is still accepting online orders.

Beginning March 17, American Eagle will close all of its physical stores in the U.S. until at least March 27. Customers are encouraged to continue shopping for the brand online.

Anthropologie has closed all of its stores worldwide, including its partner brands Terrain and BHLDN, until at least March 28.

Apple has closed all of its stores outside Greater China until at least March 27. The company’s online stores will remain open.

Bath & Body Works will temporarily close all stores in the U.S. and Canada. The retailer will still conduct online sales.

Calvin Klein’s parent company, PVH Corp., announced that they will close all of their stores in North America and Europe through March 29. This also includes Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, Izod and Speedo. Customers can continue to shop online.

Chico’s will temporarily close all of its physical stores until March 31. This includes all of the company’s brands — Chico’s, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale.

Disney has temporarily closed all of its Disney Store locations beginning March 17. The company has not stated when it plans to reopen. Customers can continue to make purchases online. Disney also closed its theme parks and suspended cruises for at least the remainder of the month.

The shoe retailer temporarily closed all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada beginning March 17. They have not announced a prospective re-opening date. In the meantime, they are offering all online shoppers free shipping and 20% off your online purchase with code SHOPONLINE.

Foor locker is temporarily ceasing operations of all its retail locations in North America through March 31.

Hollister, owned by the Abercrombie & Fitch Corporation, will also temporarily shutter all stores outside of the Asia-Pacific region as part of companywide store closures.

The company has closed all J.Crew and J.Crew Factory retail stores for the next two weeks until March 28, effective immediately. Customers can continue to shop online 24/7.

Lands’ End has temporarily shuttered all retail locations through March 29. The company’s website remains open.

Effective immediately, all the Levi’s and Levi’s Outlet stores in the U.S. will be closed through March 27. The company’s online shopping platforms will remain open.

L.L. Bean has closed all stores from March 17 through March 29. Customers can still make purchases online and via phone.

Lululemon has closed all its retail locations in Europe and North America until March 27. Customers can continue to shop online and using the Lululemon app.

Lush Cosmetics is temporarily closing all 258 stores in the U.S. and Canada through March 29. Customers can continue to shop online.

Macy’s will temporarily close all stores by end of business on Tuesday, March 17 through March 31. This includes Macy’s Bloomingdales, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.

New Balance has closed all of its temporary offices, factories and owned retailers in the United States, Canada and Western Europe until at least Friday, March 27. At this point, New Balance’s website will remain operational.

Nike has closed all stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand through at least March 27.

Nordstorm has temporarily ceased operations in its North American stores until at least March 31. This includes Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. The company will continue to serve customers through its apps and online platforms. They will still offer digital styling, online order pickup and curbside services at their full-line stores, where permitted by local regulations.

Patagonia has temporarily shut down all operations in North America, including orders on its website. They will update the public again on or before March 23, 2020.

Pottery Barn’s parent company, Williams-Sonoma, has closed all of its retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through April 2. This includes Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen. The company is allowing curbside pick-up “as local regulations allow.”

Ralph Lauren is temporarily closing all of its North American stores effective March 18. The closure is expected to last until at least April 1. The closures will not impact mobile or online shopping.

Sephora has closed all of its U.S. stores, including those located inside JC Penney retailers, until April 3. They are offering customers free standard shipping on merchandise purchases made online through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 31.

Urban Outfitters has temporarily closed all of its stores in the U.S., Canada and Europe until further notice. Customers can continue to shop online. The company is offering free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns on orders placed in the U.S.

Vans has temporarily closed all stores in the U.S. and Canada. They have not announced an expected date for reopening.

Vineyard Vines has closed all of its stores through March 27. Their website will remain open.

Yankee Candle has temporarily closed all of its retail and outlet stores until March 31. They hope to reopen on April 1. Customers can still purchase Yankee Candle products at Walmart, Amazon.com, Kohl’s, Meijer, Kroger, Fred Meyer and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Adjusted Hours:

Giant Eagle:

All Giant Eagle stores, including Market District Supermarkets, will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. seven days a week. Curbside pickup and delivery will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pharmacy hours will remain the same.

All GetGo locations adjacent to supermarkets will follow the new schedule. Standalone GetGo locations will continue to operate under normal business hours.

Most Kohl’s stores are currently operating on an 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule. Customers are encouraged to check with their local Kohl’s to confirm these hours.

All Walmart stores and neighborhood markets will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice. Stores already operating under more reduced hours will keep those schedules.

This list will be updated as stores release more information.