Lost Dog Goes To Prison

(WSFA) A Montgomery, Alabama couple has been reunited with their family dog after he was missing for three days…and turned up in an unusual place.

Leigh and Michael Parker have owned their dog, Soup, for three-and-a-half years. He’s named after Leigh’s dad who was also nicknamed “Soup.” The Parkers say that Soup is like a son to them.

“He and I have been working together for the past three years,” Michael Parker says.

“He was actually born on my birthday, which is one way we knew he was going to be ours,” adds Leigh Parker.

Michael and Soup like to go bird hunting together, but on Saturday, Soup accidentally wandered off.

“He called me and said, ‘Soup is gone, he ran off.’ Not knowing whether he was caught in brush or was injured. Worst-case scenarios kept going through our minds. It was terrible,” Leigh says.

