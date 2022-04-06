BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s oldest accident and injury law firm is changing its name due to a change in leadership at the firm.

The law firm has had the same name for almost 90 years, but now Chain Cohn Stiles will now be known as Chain Cohn Clark.

The company says it is making the change to better represent its leadership as it stands today while still holding true to its roots. Senior partner and accident attorney Matt Clark is now taking on a leadership role at the law firm, which is what prompted the change.

The ‘Stiles” lettering on the front of the Chester Avenue building has already been removed… replaced Tuesday morning with the new signage.