LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary is set to continue its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump at 9 a.m. ET.

The hearing will feature testimony from Democratic and Republican counsels for the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, who will be making the case for or against impeachment. The counsels will present evidence gathered from weeks of hearings by the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. The attorney for Intelligence will likely discuss related to the Ukraine scandal while the Judiciary counsel will address obstruction of justice.

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET for a breakdown on the impeachment inquiry and what you can expect in today’s public hearings.

The hearing is the first since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would pursue articles of impeachment. Democrats look to have the full chamber vote before Christmas.

Last week, three legal professors argued that Trump’s conduct in his dealings with Ukraine was evidence of impeachable offenses. A fourth professor said that Democrats did not have enough evidence to impeach the president and were moving too quickly.