LIVE SPECIAL REPORT: House voting today on impeachment charge for President Trump

UPDATE (10:28): Congressman Kevin McCarthy is speaking on the House floor ahead of the impeachment vote.

House Republican Leader McCarthy’s speech will make the case that a vote to impeach President Trump will further divide the nation and fan the flames of partisan division at a time when unity is needed.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — The House of Representatives will vote today on whether to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

The House will consider an article charging Trump with incitement of insurrection for his role in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Several Republicans, including No. 3 House Republican Leader Liz Chaney, have already announced their support for impeachment.