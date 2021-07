In this photo made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard NS-14 rocket lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Jan. 14, 2021. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Blue Origin’s 60-foot New Shepard rocket will accelerate toward space at three times the speed of sound, or Mach 3, before separating from the capsule and returning for an upright landing. (Blue Origin via AP)

VAN HORN, Texas (KGET) — Blue Origin will be launching its first crewed mission on its New Shepard rocket this morning.

Blue Origin Founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will be participating in the flight. The rocket will launch near Van Horn, Texas, and will last around 11 minutes from takeoff to landing.

Blue Origin will be livestreaming the launch, which will begin at 6 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.