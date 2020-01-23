Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – House impeachment managers will continue arguing their case for impeaching President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The seven Democrats serving as House impeachment managers, or prosecutors, started delivering their argument on Wednesday. Lead prosecutor Rep. Adam Schiff led the opening arguments, laying out the case he and other House Democrats built during the impeachment inquiry hearings late last year.

The prosecutors spoke for about eight hours combined on Wednesday. They get a total of 24 hours over the course of three days to present their case before President Trump’s legal team gets to present its case against impeachment. The defense is expected to start delivering arguments on Saturday.

Wednesday’s arguments started at 1 p.m. ET, less than 12 hours after a marathon day of debate on Tuesday over the rules and procedures for the trial. Senate convened at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to begin its debate and didn’t end up voting on the rules until nearly 2 a.m. Wednesday.

During that marathon debate, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed 11 amendments to the resolution introduced by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The amendments proposed subpoenas for documents and testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. All 11 amendments were voted down along party lines.

Nexstar is bringing you complete coverage of the impeachment trial. Our coverage continues on Thursday at 12:50 p.m. ET with 8 On Your Side investigator and former New York City prosecutor Mahsa Saeidi and DC Correspondent Jessi Turnure.

GET CAUGHT UP ON IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE: