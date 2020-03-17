Little Caesars Pizza offering free delivery for online orders through Sunday

Little Caesars Pizza says it will deliver pizza for free on online orders of $10 or more through March 22.

The company says it is also offers touchless options for both carryout and delivery. Customers can scan their phones at Pizza Portals in Little Caesars lobbies to retrieve your pizza from a heated compartment. For those getting pizza delivered, driver instructions can be added on the Little Caesars app to have them leave the pizza at your door.

Sanitation supplies have been provided to drivers as well, the company said.

“Little Caesars prides itself on making our customers’ lives easier every chance we get,” President/CEO Dave Scrivano said. “I want to assure you that the safety and wellbeing of customers, employees and franchisees is our top priority. Please know that we have been taking COVID-19 seriously.”