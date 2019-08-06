Lightning strike explodes toilet

(WBBH) A Florida couple is cleaning up after their toilet exploded Sunday morning during a thunderstorm.

MaryLou Ward said she, her husband and her three dogs were laying in bed in their Gulf Cove home, listening to the rain and thunder, when they were blown out of bed.

“We got out of bed and came over here, and the toilet was laying on the floor,” Ward said.

The plumbing company helping clean up the mess, said lightning struck near the home’s septic tank. That combined with the methane gas in poop caused the bomb-like effect that traveled through the pipes, exploding the toilet in their master bathroom.

